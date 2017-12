Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are facing disruption this morning after a HGV became stuck in the road.

The Eddie Stobart truck is stuck on Chapel Street, Macclesfield and police are in the area to help keep traffic clear.

Police reports state that the lorry was stuck just before 9am outside numbers 16-18 Chapel Street.

Officers have road closures in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.