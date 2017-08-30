Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been unveiled to build 121 homes on farm land in Poynton.

Developer Ainscough Strategic Land is proposing to build a mixture of two, three, four and five bed homes on land off Chester Road.

Of the 121 homes 36 will be ‘affordable housing’.

The scheme includes 9,000 square meters of public open space, access via the only property currently on land - 199 Chester Road – which will be demolished.

One option being looked at is to create a pedestrian and cycle link between the new estate and Bittern Close and Heron Drive, boosting connections to nearby Lostock Hall Primary School.

Ainscough has been swift to submit the plans for the 4.4 hectare site which was identified as primed for housing in the Cheshire East Council Local Plan, approved last month.

The Local Plan stipulates that 650 homes should be built in Poynton over the next 13 years.

Other key sites which could see housing in the future are land off Hazelbadge Road and land off Sprink Farm, on Dickens Lane.

In planning documents Ainscough said the development “was capable of addressing an increasingly elderly population, a declining youth population, and a need for affordable housing and an ability to attract new families to the town”.

The plans - which can be viewed via the council’s planning portal - are only outline and do not include any specifics about the layout of the estate.

Ainscough acknowledged as part of negotiations with planning officers it will need to stump up contributions to local infrastructure including health, education, public transport and the forthcoming Poynton Relief Road, which will run to the west of the proposed site.

It is estimated that the development will attract 131 working-age residents who will boost the local economy by £2.8 million per year.

While Poynton Town Council has yet to formally respond to the scheme, it is unlikely to be supportive.

During the consultation for the Local Plan the council slammed any development of the site claiming its would reduce the Green Belt and ‘effectively add Poynton to the Stockport and Greater Manchester conurbation’.

The deadline for commenting on the plans is September 6.