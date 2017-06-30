Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A social landlord has launched ambitious plans to replace derelict mills with 70 new apartments.

Peaks and Plains Housing Trust plans to replace mill buildings on Park Green, collectively known as Georgian Mill, with ‘stylist’ new properties.

The development will breathe new life into the area where the mill buildings were destroyed by fire in 2011.

Margaret Goddard, assistant director of Homes and Partnerships at Peaks and Plains, said: “By redeveloping the Georgian Mill site we will not only be providing a range of high-quality new homes, but breathing life into a key location in Macclesfield town centre.”

The derelict buildings, which stand between Park Green itself, with its cenotaph, and Lower Bank Street and Waterside, used to be an imposing landmark for anyone approaching the town from the Silk Road.

There have been numerous planning applications to develop the buildings into apartments.

Peaks and Plains has now exchanged contracts with current landowners PH Property Holdings to try their luck.

The development will be adjacent to Throwsters Court, another Peaks and Plains development.