Beer lovers and ale aficionados can set their alarms for this year’s hotly anticipated Macclesfield Beer Festival.

Last year more than 4,000 visitors headed to Macclesfield Rugby Club for the event, quaffing more than 16,000 pints and raising a whopping £20,000 for Park Lane School.

This year’s festival, again at the Rugby Club, will take place during the evenings of May 5 & 6, with the Seashell Trust as this year’s benefactors.

Micky Jones, chair of the Macclesfield Beer Festival committee, said: “Each year we look forward to bringing together the residents of Macclesfield - and the surrounding areas – to enjoy some great music, a few pints of beer or cider, or a glass of wine or fizz, to raise a huge amount of money for a much-deserving local charity.

“This year, we’re delighted to be supporting the Seashell Trust and we’re also thrilled to be welcoming the support of our two main sponsors SAS Daniels and - for the first time - Big Brand Ideas, as well as all of the volunteers who make this fantastic event possible.”

The support for the Seashell Trust comes after last year’s Beer Festival raised enough to build an all-weather wheelchair accessible play area for Park Lane School.

Dominic Tinner, head of fundraising at the trust, said: “We’re thrilled to be the beneficiaries of this year’s Macclesfield Beer Festival and we’re incredibly excited to be able to create a fantastic outdoor space for all of our students to enjoy.”

There will be more than 250 beers, wines, ciders and perrys on offer at thee event, plus and a range of soft drinks.

There will also be a variety of food options, including a hog roast, burgers, sandwiches and pies.

Guests can enjoy live music throughout the entire weekend, with a free Saturday day time session from 3.30pm featuring family entertainment, including a tombola, raffle and a variety of games.

Tickets for the evening sessions cost £10 each from MacclesfieldBeerFestival.org or from select pubs in and around Macclesfield.

In addition to main sponsorship there are a number of sponsorship opportunities available – with barrel sponsorship starting at £150.

If you would like to support the festival should contact Micky Jones via michael@prjonesjewellers.co.uk.