A expectant father was given a dressing down by magistrates after a drunken attack on his partner.

Benjamin Robert Simpson, 24, woke up neighbours during a drunken foul-mouthed tirade at his girlfriend, a court heard.

Police took him away to cool off but he returned and launched another verbal and assault on the woman, who is five months pregnant.

Simpson, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted common assault, criminal damage and using threatening, abusive words and behaviour, at a hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He was sentenced to 50 hours unpaid work.

But magistrate Carolyn Greene warned Simpson to sort himself out, after the ‘nasty, nasty incident’.

She said: “You are soon to be a father. That is a lifetime commitment.

“You need to stop binge drinking.

“Now is the time to face up to your responsibilities.

“And give your neighbours a bit of peace and quiet. You wouldn’t like your child to have to listen to that language.”

The court heard that Simpson, a labourer, had spent the day drinking with his step-father and returned home around 4.30am on Sunday, July 23.

Lynn Rogers, prosecuting, said: “Witness Dean Reid said he was woken by a commotion on the street and heard Simpson making threats to the victim to get out of his house ‘you dirty sket’. She could be heard screaming and seemed frightened. Police arrived and took Simpson to a friend’s house to calm down and sober up.

“At 6.20am Mr Reid heard Simpson’s voice shouting ‘let me in’.

“I am going to kick your head in”.

The court head that the incident had ‘disturbed ‘the whole neighbourhood’.

Mrs Rogers said: “Simpson’s hands were bloody and there was blood on the door. The victim said she was so scared she locked herself in the bathroom. He had smashed one of the pain of glass in the bathroom window and broke the door trying to get in.”

Simpson, defending himself, described the incident as ‘a silly drunken blip’ and said he ‘couldn’t agree more’ that he needed to face up to his responsibilities.