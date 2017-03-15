Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad of three drove to buy booze and cigarettes while more than three times the drink dive limit, a court heard.

An off-duty police officer spotted Daniel Clayton, 32, buying wine in a garage and suspected he had been drinking.

The officer followed Clayton, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, as he drove off and called for help from other officers, the hearing was told.

Clayton was stopped on Grimshaw Lane and a roadside breath test showed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Eileen Rodgers, prosecuting, said: “A police officer had finished work and was going home. He stopped at the garage to buy some items and saw the defendant buying wine. He could clearly see he was intoxicated.”

Clayton pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates Court to drink driving on February 5.

Defending, Howard Bernstein said: “He travelled a short distance to buy cigarettes.

“He doesn’t know why he did it.”

Clayton was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 12 months.