A dad and daughter have been praised for transforming a litter-plagued beauty spot.

Paul Beech and his 17-year-old daughter Jennifer were so appalled by the state of the roadside near Tegg’s Nose Country Park they leapt into action.

The determined duo spent an hour picking up litter from the well-used lay-by on Buxton New Road.

They managed to collected four bags full of waste dumped by irresponsible and selfish visitors.

Paul and Jennifer’s actions have earned them praise on social media and from Macclesfield Town Council.

Paul, a postman, said he hoped their actions would inspire others.

He said: “It’s a long lay-by which is well used by locals and visitors passing through because of the stunning views. But there are no bins at all, so over months and months people have just been dumping it there. It’s really sad.”

Paul, who is a talented amateur photographer, stopped at the lay-by at the weekend after driving Jennifer to her job at a cafe.

He said: “It’s a lovely spot and I wanted to see if I could photograph some wildlife. While I was waiting I looked around and I just couldn’t believe how bad it was. There were cans, bottles, clothes, everything you can imagine, just left there.”

So after work on Thursday, March 16, Paul and Jennifer, who attends Tytherington School, decided to do something about it.

Paul, who lives in the town centre, shared before and after photographs of their handy work on social media and was inundated with praise.

He said: “I didn’t do it to be thanked, I just got up and did something about a problem. I wanted to share with people what a little effort can make.

“You shouldn’t always wait around for someone else to do something.”