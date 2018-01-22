Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of cyclists found themselves in knee deep snow when they headed out for Sunday bike ride.

Colin Townend and Allan Hetherington set off with ‘a little sleet in the air’, but by the time they had cycled over Wildboarclough, then over a ridge to Three Shires Head, the snow was getting thick.

Colin, 65, who lives on Hollin Lane in Macclesfield, said they struggled through the snow and were relieved to find Flash Bar Stores, in Flash, open despite the snow.

He said: “We were very pleased to find our destination cafe, Flash Bar Stores, was open for business despite the weather, and pleased to serve us with hot tea, scones and jam.”

On their return journey, Colin says the pair encountered many cars struggling to travel along the steep hills outside of Wildboarclough.

Colin added: “It was good - pretty cold and the snow made it difficult to see the tracks and the rocks, but it was good to get out and see the winter wonderland.

“Even with knobbly tyres on our mountain bikes, the descent back into Gradbach was quite tricky, but even more tricky for the steady steam of cars struggling to climb the hill up to Flash.”