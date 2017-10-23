Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Macclesfield musician has been killed after a hit-and-run at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and cyclist on the A523 London Road in Macclesfield in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The cyclist Steve Farrish, 49, from Macclesfield, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Family and friends have been paying tribute to Mr Farrish, a popular musician who played under the name Riverboat Steve and was known for playing gigs in Macclesfield.

His family have issued a statement, which said: “We are devastated by the loss of Steven.

“He was loved and will be missed. We as a family would respectfully request to be given time to grieve.”

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Leek were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released under investigation. They were arrested after leaving the scene after the accident.

A woman, whose parents live on the road, said: “It’s a fast busy road.

“They put 50mph signs and speed cameras in but people slow down for the cameras and speed up again.

“My parents heard lots of sirens in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It’s awful what happened, the poor man, especially if it’s a hit and run.”

Police were called to the crash at 00.52am on Saturday, October 21, near the junction with Cowbrook Lane. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 44 of October 21.