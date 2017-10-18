Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cycling club is leading three charity bike rides for members of the public.

The Macclesfield Wheelers has organised the rides for Sunday, October 22, to raise money for MIND, the mental health charity, and in memory of former Wheeler Ben Rathbone, from Macclesfield, who died in July.

The three rides vary in length and difficulty, with a ‘gentle’ 25-mile ride with a lunch stop, a 40-mile ride, and an adventurous 35-mile night ride, which will take cyclists into the hills.

Chris Cottom, who’s organising the event, said: “The rides, which are all on the road, are designed for people of different abilities and experience. Each ride will last about three hours.

“We’re raising money for Mind in memory of Ben Rathbone, a club member who died in July. Ben was an awesome rider – the type of guy who would have happily ridden all three.”

Riders are asked to make a minimum donation of £5 for each ride, which will go towards the mental health charity.

All three rides start and finish at the Cenotaph in Park Green, Macclesfield.

Riders under 15 must be accompanied by an adult, and riders aged between 16 and 17 must have parental permission.

The routes are not suitable for anyone under 12. Turn up on the day or book your place or for more go to macclesfieldwheelers.org.uk.

Pay your donation in cash on the day, or through the club’s PayPal account in advance, although there’s no need to book.