Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new cycle event will get residents riding together and launch a new set of cycling maps for the town.

Macclesfield Town Council has devised five new cycle route leaflets to give inspiration to riders out and about in town.

The councillors hope the new printed cycle routes will encourage people to make the most of Macclesfield being an ideal place to start and finish a day’s cycling.

Now the councillors have organised an event to launch the leaflets and get people out cycling together.

The first Cycle Saturday event is coming up this summer and people are invited to sign up to come along.

Two guided cycle rides will set off from Market Place on the day and there will be other free family activities.

People who come along to the event will have the opportunity to pick up the new cycle route leaflets, talk to a bike doctor about any bike issues or take part in a static cycling challenge.

Visitors can also learn about first aid for cyclists from St John Ambulance, receive cycling safely advice from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and take part in some cycling themed interactive activities.

There will be advice, support and bike maintenance on the day from Paul Anders Johnson from Ride and Repair on Gunco Lane in Macclesfield and Darren Allgood from Allgood Cycling.

Darren, who manages cycle events across Europe, said: “We are very happy to be part of an event encouraging cycling in Macclesfield.

“It’s great to see such local enthusiasm for the sport.”

There will be a 4.5 mile junior route for those aged over 12 years old and a 14 mile adult route guided by volunteers from local cycling group Macclesfield Wheelers.

This all comes after Macclesfield Town Council launched their new initiative ‘MaccTivity’ earlier this year, designed to inspire local people to increase their physical activity each day.

The Cycle Saturday event is on July 1, from 10am to 2pm in Market Place.

The adult ride sets off at 10am and junior ride at 10.15am.

Registration for the rides is free but essential as places are limited.

You can book a place on a ride by emailing community@macclesfield-tc.gov.uk or calling 01625 374142.

Registration closes on Friday, June 16.