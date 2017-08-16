Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crime in Cheshire has rocketed by 25 per cent, according to new figures.

Cheshire Police recorded 65,550 offences in the year ending March 2017 – up from 52,467 in the previous 12 months.

The rise of more than 13,000 was the highest increase across all forces in the north west and third highest in country.

More than half of the rise can be attributed to a large number of public order offences, such as using threatening words or behaviour. In the year to March there were 9,545 offences, a three-fold increase on the 2,940 from the previous year.

Police claim the spike is down to changes in how crimes are recorded.

Other worrying trends include violent offences, which were up by 34pc, and sex offences, up by 21pc, which police put down to victims being more confident in coming forward.

There were rises in robbery and theft, both up 4pc; bike theft, which was up 13pc; and shoplifting, which rose by 16pc.

Criminal damage, including arson, was up by 8pc.

Another major concern for police will be the spike in people caught with weapons – which rose 15pc on the previous year.

Analysis of the figures revealed that there were 272 knife crimes, including 69 used in robberies and nine involved in rape or sexual assault.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “While it is disappointing to see any increase in crime in Cheshire, it is important to understand the reason behind this.

“The increase in recorded crime is largely as a result of a rise in the number of violent crimes and, in particular, public order offences, which is mirrored by the majority of forces in England and Wales. However, this rise does need to be put into context.

“Changes were introduced nationally to ensure consistency in how crimes are recorded.

“To meet the standards we have introduced dedicated staff to ensure crimes are recorded and categorised accurately.

“For example, incidents of disorder in a public area may have been categorised previously as anti-social behaviour rather than as a crime, and this new way of recording is now being reflected in our data – hence the increase.”

It wasn’t all bad news as burglary was down by 5pc, including a big fall (11pc) in non-domestic properties, while drug offences were down by 7pc.