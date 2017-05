Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters spent more than 10 hours tackling a tyre blaze.

Crews were called to a report of a fire off Street Lane, Adlington, just after midnight today (May 9).

When they arrived crews found a large amount of tyres on fire which had also spread to some trees.

Some roads around the area were closed while firefighters battled the blaze with hose reel jets.

Crews managed to put out the fire by 10am but plan to return to the site at 4pm to check it is fully extinguished.