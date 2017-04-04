Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two crews attended a car fire on a rural road.

Firefighters received reports of a car on fire on Macclesfield Road, just before Kettleshulme.

Two fire engines - from Macclesfield and Bollington - attended to make sure there was enough water to tackle the incident as the fire was some way from a hydrant.

The incident was around 10.20am yesterday (Monday, April 3).

Later in the day, at around 4.15pm, a crew from Macclesfield attended a tyre on fire in a woodland on Congleton Road, Gawsworth.

Firefighters used hand held extinguishers to put out the fire.