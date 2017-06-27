Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple had the time of their lives when they got engaged in front of 1,000 people at a Dirty Dancing theatre show.

David Schofield, 29, knew he wanted to find a special way to propose to his partner Nicole Harris, 28, who did not want to settle for an ordinary engagement.

So he contacted a production company which was looking for people to appear in a new TV show and asked if they would feature his proposal.

They agreed to film him proposing on stage at a performance of the Dirty Dancing theatre tour in Sheffield.

The couple, who live in Macclesfield, share a love for music and regularly attend the theatre, with David being a concert pianist and Nicole a trained dancer, now a school teacher at Ash Grove primary in Macclesfield.

Nicole was looking forward to watching Dirty Dancing but had no idea what was going to happen at the show.

On the big night, at curtain call after the film’s famous soundtrack song ‘Time of My Life’ the cast called David and Nicole to the stage, telling them their seat numbers were winners in a competition.

This is when the TV cameras started rolling and followed the pair up on to the stage.

Lead character Johnny said: “I believe David’s got something to say.” And David got on one knee for his nerve-racking proposal.

Luckily for David, a trembling Nicole said ‘yes’.

David said: “I was terrified. It was such a big moment.

“There must have been 1,000 people in the theatre and I knew we were being filmed for TV. I got down on one knee, I’d practised thousands of times.

“I said ‘you are my right hand, my compass and my best friend. Will you marry me?’

“She was physically shaking and I was concerned but it was an overwhelming moment, and I was so happy when she nodded her head, said yes and everyone cheered.”

The moment is likely to be shown as a pilot on TV later this summer.

David said: “What an amazing moment to have on film to relive forever. Nicole’s dad Douglas also made a surprise appearance on the night.

“I knew Nicole wanted an elaborate engagement, she’d dropped enough hints, and this is something we’ll remember forever.

“When we hear the Time of My Life from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack we will always remember that moment.”