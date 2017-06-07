Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, paid a flying visit to Macclesfield as part of her work as a charity patron.

The Countess was in town to visit the David Lewis Centre, a charity which provides care and education for adults with disabilities.

She was invited to meet users and staff at the charity’s Community Day Services, based on Fence Avenue, which run a variety of workshops including woodwork, photography and metalcraft.

Among those keen to greet Sophie was Bollington resident Alex Steel, who previously met Sophie’s husband Prince Edwards when he lived in New Zealand.

Alex’s dad, Duncan Steel, said Alex proudly showed Sophie a photographer of him and Edward together.

He said: “Alex met Prince Edward in New Zealand when he did his Duke of Edinburgh seven years ago, so it was great that he was able to show his picture to Sophie.”

He added: “Alex is non-verbal, has autism and major learning difficulties, but the workshops are really good for him. It means it gets him out of the house and doing something constructive.

“It’s a great service and he really benefits from it. The great thing about the workshops is that it focuses on their abilities, not their disabilities.”

The Countess arrived in Macclesfield by helicopter which landed at the King’s School’s Junior Division site on Fence Avenue.

There to greet her were the East Cheshire Mayor Councillor Arthur Moran and Mayoress Carole Thomas, King’s deputy head Toby Seth, and 11-year-old King’s students William Barrett and Jenny Wallace, who were thrilled to meet royalty.

William, who is head boy at the school’s infant and junior division, said: “She asked us a lot of questions about what we were doing in school, whether we had been in the school play and if Sports Day was coming up and I told her all about playing Cogsworth in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and coming first in the relay and second in the 100 metres.”

Jenny, 11, the school’s house captain from Rushton Spencer, added: “I was a little nervous to start off with but the Countess made me feel very comfortable.

“I will remember this day for the rest of my life, seeing the Countess and getting to talk to her and watching the giant helicopter fly in over Macclesfield and land just yards from us.”

It is the fourth time the Royal Flight has used the King’s School’s playing fields in the last decade. Prince Edward, his wife Sophie the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne all previously landed on the rugby fields at Westminster Road, however the junior division was used today in order to avoid distracting students who are sitting GCSEs.

Mr Seth added: “Our pupils are sitting important GCSEs and A Levels at the moment and we didn’t want to disturb their concentration but as ever it was an honour for the school and for me personally to be in the welcoming party and, like the children, it was a day I’ll never forget.”

Caroline Hulme McKibbin Principal of King’s Infant and Junior Division said: “William was selected as Head Boy and Jenny as she is a House Captain and makes a huge contribution to the wider life of the school, especially with her music. I know they have really enjoyed today and found it an honour to represent the school.”