The council has ruled out introducing a controversial scheme which rewards residents for informing on dog owners who don’t pick up their mess with council tax breaks.
Cheshire East Council says there are no plans to introduce a scheme to reward anyone who provides evidence which leads to a criminal conviction for an irresponsible dog owner.
It comes after the Mayor of Liverpool offered a year’s free council tax to residents who shop offenders.
But a spokesman for Cheshire East Council said there are no plans to introduce the scheme here.
Anyone caught not picking up after their dog faces an £80 fine.
In October last year Cheshire East Council recruited a team of enforcement officers with the power to issue the fixed penalty notices to anyone caught fly tipping or littering – which includes dog fouling. The team issued 106 fines within the first month – a total of nearly £8,500.
It is understood the majority of offenders caught by the team were smokers dropping cigarette ends.