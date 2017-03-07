Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council has ruled out introducing a controversial scheme which rewards residents for informing on dog owners who don’t pick up their mess with council tax breaks.

Cheshire East Council says there are no plans to introduce a scheme to reward anyone who provides evidence which leads to a criminal conviction for an irresponsible dog owner.

It comes after the Mayor of Liverpool offered a year’s free council tax to residents who shop offenders.

But a spokesman for Cheshire East Council said there are no plans to introduce the scheme here.

Anyone caught not picking up after their dog faces an £80 fine.

In October last year Cheshire East Council recruited a team of enforcement officers with the power to issue the fixed penalty notices to anyone caught fly tipping or littering – which includes dog fouling. The team issued 106 fines within the first month – a total of nearly £8,500.

It is understood the majority of offenders caught by the team were smokers dropping cigarette ends.