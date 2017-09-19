Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council is planning to introduce a blanket ban on dog fouling.

Dog owners can be fined between £50 and £80 on-the-spot if they fail to clear up their dog mess on streets, parks and play areas.

However Cheshire East Council wants to expand its control and make dog fouling illegal in all public places, including woodland, countryside parks and publicly accessible land where fines cannot currently be issued.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would also give a consistent approach across to dog control requirements, meaning officers can tell an owner to put and keep their dog on a lead if required, and issue a fixed penalty notice of up to £100.

A council spokesman said: “Cheshire East Council has a statutory duty to keep land clear of litter and refuse (including dog fouling) and a duty of care for dealing with waste.

“We also have a duty to take action against irresponsible individuals who fail to clear up after their dogs on land which is open to the public. Not only is dog mess highly unpleasant, it is also a hazard to health – particularly to children.

“Introducing the PSPO would allow the council to replace and extend the existing dog controls and byelaws.

“ This will give a consistent approach across the borough to dog fouling as well as introduce dog control requirements, to encourage responsible dog ownership, to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy our open areas, country parks and public spaces safely.”

A council consultation into the matter is open until October 10, 2017.

Before bringing the PSPO into effect, the council will consider the responses to this public consultation.

To take part in the consultation go to www.cheshireeast.gov.uk in the ‘Have Your Say’ section off the website.