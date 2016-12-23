Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have quashed rumours of plans for a permanent travellers site in Adlington. It comes after claims on social media that an area near the Double Tree restaurant could be converted to prevent of unauthorised encampments.

"In recent years Cheshire East Council has developed a Gypsy and Traveller strategy which after an assessment it needed to provide between five and 10 transit pitches.

A council spokesman said: “There council are not considering the development of a site for the travelling community in Adlington.”