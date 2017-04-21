Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have approved new powers to stop ‘feral young people’ tormenting a sports club.

Poynton Sports Club has endured many years of misery including groups of up 40 people descending on the grounds, convoys of boy racers, verbal abuse and intimidation, and the use of cannabis and legal highs.

The club spent thousands of pounds on CCTV, security fencing and even brought in a Mosquito noise maker - but nothing has worked.

Now a Public Space Protection Order’ (PSPO) will give police, PCSOs and council officers the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100 for any of the following: speeding, driving in convoy, racing, performing stunts, sounding horns, playing music, revving engines, wheel spins; using foul or abusive language; using threatening, intimidating behaviour; excessive noise; causing damage or risk of damage to property; creating significant public nuisance.

The PSPO, which comes into force on May 1, will also allow police to perform checks on vehicle registrations and identify those involved.

Graham Edmunds, chair of the club, praised the help of Cheshire East Council, Poynton Town Council and Cheshire Police for helping to get the order.

He said: “The sole purpose of this order is aimed at protecting our club grounds from young people who are acting in a very feral and anti-social way.

“Now that the order is in place we can now start to move forward with the last few activities as to how the order can be best implemented to achieve our aims by returning our club grounds to a place where people from our community want to be, in a safe environment to enjoy our facilities.”

PSPOs were introduced in 2014 by the Government to help councils crack down on troublemakers.

Officials at Poynton Sports Club have been working with the council to get the order in place since 2014.

Since that time the club has recorded more than 50 incidents of crime and antisocial behaviour.

At a meet of the council’s cabinet Coun Nick Mannion, representing Macclesfield West and Ivy, said: “This is not an issue of children, like your typical anti-social behaviour.

“These are young adults arriving in cars and not your typical economic, but cars where a lot of money has been spent on them.”