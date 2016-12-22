In pictures: Costumes galore in the mid-2000s

In pictures: Costumes galore in the mid-2000s

This week’s Time-trip has a fancy dress focus, with knights, a clown, pink fundraisers and birthday costumes.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by Macclesfield Express photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have a shot of pupils Justin Hall, Sebastian Ayline, Sam Dawson and Adam Cummings from Kings School Macclesfield at their open day, dressed as knights.

There is also a picture of Edwina Buczynski, Lysiane Gilmoor, Cate Williams and Christine Newham, all staff at Wishes Mill Street Macclesfield who dressed up in pink in aid of charity.

Berry Bevington can be seen, dressed as a clown at the Scout Holiday Homes Trust display at South Park Macclesfield Autumn Fair and Dog Show.

Finally, we have a snap of Samantha Austin with dad Julian and boyfriend Ben Ball at her 18th birthday party at Westbury Drive, Macclesfield.

The pictures were all taken in the mid-2000s.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Facebook page.