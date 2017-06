Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a convicted burglar who failed to return to open prison.

Ross Alan Mollard, 30, who has connections to Macclesfield and Stockport, was sentenced in April 2005 for aggravated burglary. He was released on temporary licence and was due to return to HMP Sudbury on June 10.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting 17000244173 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.