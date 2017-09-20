Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial plan for a supermarket and restaurant has been given the go-ahead.

Councillors have approved plans to demolish the old Wagon and Horses in Bollington, which is now home to the Bayleaf Lounge restaurant, and replace it with a supermarket on the ground floor, with the Bayleaf remaining upstairs.

But the decision has upset members of the community who have fought the application.

An earlier version of the plan was refused in January, after residents raised concerns about traffic and parking, including poor visibility at the access to the site. A special public meeting was held by Bollington Town Council due to the strength of people’s views.

The applicant Cheshire Taverns Retirement Benefit Scheme submitted another application seeking to address concerns and members of the Northern Planning Committee have this week agreed permission for the proposal.

But some residents don’t feel the application addresses their original fears.

Coun Angela Williams, from Bollington Town Council, called the decision a ‘flagrant disregard to the wishes of Bollington people’.

She said: “Despite Bollington Town Council repeatedly recommending refusal, Cheshire East councillors have voted seven to five in favour of allowing this project. This goes against many traffic and safety concerns at this very busy junction. Parking will be a farce as there are very limited spaces. There is already a busy pizza takeaway next door without any parking and a busy bus stop directly across the busy main road through Bollington. I dread to think what the first incident will be and hope it will not be a loss of life. Bollington town councillors have taken considerable time and effort with this application and listened to local opinion.

“We know their town and its people and make decisions in their best interests.”

In the latest application, car parking was increased to 18 spaces, four more than the refused scheme. The additional spaces are from an agreement with neighbouring butcher’s shop Barrows Butchers. There are also walkways for people getting to and from the store.

The existing building was originally known as the Waggon and Horses Public House erected in 1907.

The building was converted into an Indian restaurant in 2006.