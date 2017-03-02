Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has prompted a police search after going missing from Macclesfield hospital.

Bernadette Atkinson, 57, was last seen at Macclesfield District Hospital at approximately 1.45am today (Thursday, March 2).

Police have issued a photograph of Bernadatte and raised concerns over her welfare.

Inspector John Taylor said: “We are becoming concerned for Bernadette’s welfare and making extensive enquiries to find her and believe she is still in the local area.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Bernadette or spoken to her to contact police on 101. I would appeal directly to Bernadette to get in touch to let us and your family know you are safe.”

Bernadette, from Alderley Edge, is described as white, approximately 5’7” tall, of large build with shoulder length dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a long pale green coat with her hood up, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Bernadette to have any information to help officers locate her is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 72 of 2 March.