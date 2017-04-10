Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are bracing themselves for 18 months of roadworks misery as the council embarks on a massive resurfacing scheme.

Cheshire East Council has revealed plans to resurface 27 roads in Macclesfield, Poynton and surrounding villages.

Details of when the closures will start and how long works will last are not available for the entire project but work will begin on some sections from this month.

Council chiefs have moved to reassure residents that all works will be ‘spread over the coming months’ and ‘coordinated with other roadworks and local events to ensure that disruption is minimised’.

It also said it will put up signs to tell commuters of the plans while residents living near the works will get letters.

A spokesman for Cheshire East Council said the 27 roads have been identified as part of the annual highways investment programme.

Councillor Janet Jackson, who represents Macclesfield central ward, said the disruption will be worth it.

She said: “I am pleased to see the roads around Macclesfield are going to be dealt with. There have got into a terrible state.

“Over recent years the council has done patch repairs which are never adequate and soon crack up and become a problem again. Proper resurfacing work will be disruptive for residents and commuters but it will be worth it in the long run.”

Roadworks include:

Cumberland Street, from Sainsbury’s Roundabout to the junction with Churchill Way Roundabout

Hurdsfield Road, from the Hurdsfield Road Roundabout to the junction with Rainow Road

Buxton Road, from the junction with Waters Green to the junction with Buxton Old Road

Oxford Road, from the junction with Park Lane to the junction with Cumberland Street Roundabout

Moran Crescent, from the junction with Cambridge Road to the limit

Fence Avenue service road, from the junction with Fence Avenue to Travis Perkins

Broken Cross, from the junction with Broken Cross Roundabout to the junction with Toll Bar Road.

Chester Road, from the junction with Acton Place to the junction with Ivy Road Roundabout.

Chelford Road, Henbury, from the junction with Whirley Road to the junction with Pepper Street

Marton Hall Lane, Gawsworth, from the junction with Bunce Lane to the junction with Congleton Road

Congleton Road, Marton, from the junction with Davenport Lane to the junction with Chapel Brook

Moss Brow, Bollington, from the junction with Bollington Road to the junction Albert Road

Hazelhurst Drive, Bollington, for its full extent

Church Lane, Rainow, from the junction with Pedley Hill to junction with Smith Lane

Macclesfield Road, Rainow, from the junction with Smith Lane to the junction with Pike Road

Dickens Lane, Poynton, from the junction with London Road South to the junction with Waterloo Road

Spuley Lane, Pott Shrigley, from the junction with Shrigley Lane to the junction with Blaze Hill

Longside Road, Disley, from the junction with Buxton Old Road to the boundary

Hollinwood Road, Disley, from the junction with Market Street to the junction with Redhouse Lane

Kishfield Lane, Kettleshulme from the Macclesfield Road to the High Peak boundary.

Side End Lane, from the junction with B5470 to the junction with Windgather Road

Clayholes Road, from the junction with B5470 to the junction with Side Ends Lane

Congleton Lane, Siddington, from the junction with Congleton Lane to the junction with Chelford Road

Chelford Road, from the junction with Congleton Lane to the junction with Salters Lane

Congleton Lane, from the junction with A535 to the junction with Congleton Lane

Macclesfield Road, from the junction with Long Shoot Lane to the junction with Bomish Lane

Holmes Chapel Road, from the junction with Bomish Lane to the junction with Holmes Chapel Road

For the full list of closures go to our website. Residents can also check for updates on diversions and specific dates via roadworks.org.