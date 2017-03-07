Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The community is rallying to reunite a family at the bedside of their baby boy who faces open heart surgery.

An online fundraising appeal is underway to help the Bellerby family whose baby Sam was born with a serious heart condition.

One-month-old Sam was born with a valve missing from his heart and is at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool waiting for open heart surgery in London.

His mum Lisa has not left his bedside and is staying at Ronald McDonald House near the hospital. But it’s been heartbreaking for dad Steve who has had to return to work as a window fitter in Macclesfield to keep money coming in for the family, who also have sons Alfie and Luis.

Family friend Lisa Flynn launched the crowdfunding appeal to help Steve take time off to be with his son.

Sam’s mum Lisa, who lives off Somerton Road on the Weston estate, said: “I only know Lisa through our children’s school. She’s a lovely person who helps everybody and we are so grateful.”

The appeal is nearly at £2,000. Co-op shops on Ivy Road and Thornton Square have donation buckets. Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Samb to donate.