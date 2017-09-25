Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the community who planted a woodland in a site earmarked for new homes have hit back at claims it’s in ‘poor condition’.

Robinsons brewery has submitted plans for 135 homes on farmland between Chelford Road and Whirley Road in Henbury.

The site includes a woodland planted by the community in 2013.

But the developer said in documents submitted with their planning application that the woodland is in a ‘poor condition’. They plan to remove the trees to make way for the new homes.

But those who planted the trees have objected to this suggestion, stating that the woodland is well maintained.

Coun Simon Browne, from Henbury parish council, who led the planting in 2013, said: “I read with dismay that the developer has said the woodland is in a poor condition.

“I’m disgusted that they would be planning to remove our woodland.

“The many people, including children, that took part in the planting will no doubt be disappointed to hear this viewpoint.

“Having organised the planting in 2013 and monitored its growth since, I can categorically say that the woodland is not in poor condition. In fact the growth is extremely healthy and it shows excellent potential to mature into a valuable woodland.

“The community worked really hard to get the trees planted to provide a green buffer and improve the area, providing a feature for the community.”

The plan is for 135 homes on 13 acres of farmland which is being released from the green belt in the council’s new Local Plan.

According to the developer, the proposals are for ‘balanced mixed community’ of 94 houses and 41 affordable homes including 31 homes and 10 flats.

In a document submitted for the application, the developer states that a replacement community woodland would be created.

The developer did not respond to our request for a comment.