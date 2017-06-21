Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community stalwart who started a £240,000 fund for the victims of the Bosley disaster has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sylvia Jenkinson, 66, has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Bosley after setting up a fund to help families following a massive explosion at the Wood Treatment mill in the village nearly two years ago.

It killed one of Sylvia’s best friends Dorothy Bailey and fellow mill workers William Barks, Derek Moore and Jason Shingler.

Sylvia, a village parish councillor, was leaving her home to go to the primary school for an end of year leavers’ service when the explosion happened and described hearing what sounded ‘like a bomb going off’.

As news unfolded about the scale of the disaster she set up an online fund to raise money for the victims’ families and others affected including those who lost their homes in the blast.

The total raised nearly £240,000.

Sylvia, who lives with husband Ron on Lakeside, Bosley, said: “I’m so proud of what we achieved and to win the honour from the Queen.

“I was told six weeks ago that I was nominated but then didn’t hear anything until Friday night on the TV news they said that Paul McCartney and boxer John Conteh had won honours, and also Sylvia Jenkinson, all in the same sentence.

“I couldn’t believe it, it did make me laugh.

“It was very unexpected.

“It means so much to me, but I feel like I’m accepting this on behalf of the whole Bosley community, not just myself. Everyone played a part in raising money and I feel very privileged to have won the honour.”

The two-year anniversary of the disaster is coming up on July 17.

Sylvia, whose daughter Susannah Lynn and son Richard Jenkinson also live on houses on Lakeside, said: “It’s hard at this time of year with the anniversary looming.

“It was such an awful time for everyone, not knowing who was missing and waiting for news.

“I’ll never forget and I still think of Dorothy all the time. She’d be thrilled how much love has come out from the community after what happened.

“When I set up the fund, the support was overwhelming and it just snowballed.

“I’ll always live in Bosley. It was such a terrible tragedy but in a way the community is stronger than it was before.”