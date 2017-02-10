Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get the popcorn ready...we’re in for a spectacular show in the sky as THREE celestial events coincide.

A full ‘Snow Moon’, a lunar eclipse and a passing comet should all be visible from Earth tonight and into the early hours of Saturday.

The full moon will rise at around 4.45pm and set at around 7.30am on Saturday morning.

February’s full moon is traditionally called the ‘Snow Moon’ because the heaviest snows usually fall in February.

With deep snow making hunting more difficult back in the day, the moon was also called the ‘Hunger Moon’ by tribes struggling to find food.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in an almost straight line.

When that happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface, and covers a part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow - also known as the penumbra.

The rest receives the same amount of sunlight as usual, making the penumbral eclipse more difficult to observe than a total or partial eclipse.

The penumbral eclipse is due to start at 10.34pm tonight peak at 12.34 am on Saturday morning and end at 2.53am.

It will be visible from Europe, most of Asia, Africa and most of North America.

And for the grand finale, a green comet with a purple tail will light up the night sky.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková is named after the astronomers who discovered it in 1948 - Minoru Honda, Antonín Mrkos, and L’udmila Pajdušáková.

It is a periodic comet, meaning it follows a predictable path around the sun and can be seen from Earth every five and a quarter years.

It has recently been dubbed the ‘New Year comet’ as it started its journey across northern hemisphere skies at the tail end of 2016.

It may be difficult to see it with the naked eye, so grab a pair of binoculars - or a telescope if you can.

It will be at its closest to the Earth at around 8.00am on Saturday morning, travelling at a staggering 51,000mph. It may be hard to see it at that time.

For the best chance of catching a glimpse, head out between 5am and 7am before the sun rises.