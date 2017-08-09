Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Claims against the council for damage to vehicles caused by pot holes has fallen, according to new figures.

Cheshire East Council received 156 compensation claims during the 2015/16 municipal year, compared to 193 the previous year.

There was a massive drop in the number of complaints about pot holes, down from 6,063 to 5,225 during the same period.

The data was revealed through a Freedom of Act request by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which represents members in Macclesfield and other areas.

It is the third time the organisation has performed the research to ascertain the number of complaints concerning potholes, the number of legal claims for damage to motor vehicles caused by them, as well as the amount of council investment in repairing local roads. The research also revealed that Chester Road, Poynton, was the road which received the highest number of complaints.

FSB Regional Chair for Cheshire, Simon Edmondson, said local infrastructure plays a crucial part in economic productivity.

He said: “Small businesses need a dense, well-maintained road network to compete and grow. Infrastructure investment is therefore the best way to improve productivity and connectivity.

“We know our members rely heavily on the local road networks to do business. Their staff, their customers, as well as trade deliveries, all rely on fast and efficient road networks. Poorly maintained infrastructure hampers growth and presents a low rent image for inward investors.”

The research also included neighbouring Cheshire West and Chester Council, which revealed complaints increase from 2,380 to 3,200 and legal claims increase from 159 to 218.

Mr Edmondson added: “Across Cheshire there were 8,425 complaints concerning potholes and damaged roads. While that’s only a small increase on previous years it’s equivalent to more than 23 complaints every single day. This tells a story that too many road users, and that’s not just car owners, will, regrettably be only too familiar with.”

Coun David Brown, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Our strategy for dealing with road defects aims to apply the right treatment, at the right time, in the right location.”