Macclesfield Council’s Civic Awards have recognised people’s extraordinary contribution to the life and services of the town.

Elizabeth Hudson won an arts and culture award for her work with Macclesfield Youth Brass Band, while there were community awards for Sheila King for her commitment to East Cheshire Hospice and Trevor MacKay for his civic and community work.

James Alexander and Tom Smith received youth awards for their voluntary work with charity Space for Autism, while charities Streetwise and Reach Out And Recover (ROAR), were celebrated for their services to the community.

The sporting achieve-ment award went to sailor Hannah Bristow, who has represented Macclesfield at both national and international level.

Meanwhile Beryl Footman and Ron Gill were presented with lifetime achievement awards for dedicating their lives to Macclesfield.

Pete Turner, clerk of the council, said: “This year’s winners have all gone that extra mile to help others and serve their community and we are very privileged to be able to take the opportunity to recognise their achievements.”