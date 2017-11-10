Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rickshaw powered by a team of young riders and TV presenter Matt Baker will whizz through Macclesfield this weekend for Children in Need.

The route for this year’s Rickshaw Challenge includes Macclesfield and will see six inspirational young riders, who have been supported by the charity, ride 500 miles to raise money.

The One Show’s Matt Baker will cycle alongside the team throughout the challenge, whilst co-presenter Alex Jones cheers the team on live from the studio.

The rickshaw set off yesterday (Thursday) for a 500 mile ‘Ride to the Clyde’ route from London to north to the River Clyde. It will move through Macclesfield villages including Lower Withington and Chelford on Sunday.

Matt Baker said: “I really look forward to this time of year, when I get to jump on my bike and hit the road to raise money for BBC Children in Need – a cause that’s near and dear to my heart. We have an epic 500 mile cycle ahead, and I know that our six young riders have the determination and grit to make it through. We hope that you’ll continue to give your support. So if you see us on the road, honk or wave hello.”