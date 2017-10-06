Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolchildren are invited to come up with designs for the mayor’s Christmas cards.

Mayor Beverley Dooley has opened the competition to children at all Macclesfield primary schools.

The winning cards will be printed for the mayor to send out across Macclesfield and Cheshire East as her official Christmas greeting.

They will also be sold to raise money for the mayor’s Macclesfield charities for the year, the Reach Out and Recover addiction charity and Space4Autism, which helps children with autism and their families.

Coun Dooley said: “The competition is an initiative to showcase primary school children’s art and raise awareness of the charities. I’m delighted with the response from the schools so far and look forward to judging the entries.”

The designs must be Christmas or winter themed only, portrait or landscape in pencil, crayon, paint or pens.

There should be one design per pupil and the categories are Reception, Years One and Two and Years Three to Six.

Download the entry form from macclesfield-tc.gov.uk or email civic@macclesfield-tc.gov.uk.

The closing date is Friday, October 20.