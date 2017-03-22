Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Childhood obesity has hit shocking levels in Macclesfield, new data shows.

Statistics from Public Health England reveals that in one in seven children are obese when they leave primary school, aged 10 or 11.

The data also highlights one in every 15 children aged four or five are obese when they start school. It means hundreds of youngsters in the town and surrounding villages risk serious health problems in later life such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley described the figures as ‘very concerning’, while Cheshire East Council urged parents to take responsibility.

Each year the height and weight of primary children as they enter reception and again in their final year is collected by the council under the National Child Measurement Programme and helps track trends. Data recorded between 2013 and 2015 shows 192 children aged four and five were obese, meaning their body mass index (BMI) was in the 95th percentile for children of the same age and sex.

Some areas have more of a problem than others. The highest prevalence was in Macclesfield South ward where 31 of 328 children - one in 10 - were obese. The lowest rate was in Gawsworth where only two of 65 children are obese.

But the picture is twice as bad for children leaving primary school.

Of 2,421 children aged 10 and 11 measured during the three year period a staggering 333 measured as obese.

The highest prevalence was Hurdsfield ward where 31 of 122 children - one in four children - are obese. The lowest was in Tytherington, where 15 out of 121 - seven percent - are obese.

Mr Rutley said: “We need to make sure young people are more physically active if we are to tackle the challenge of childhood obesity. One way would be to get more children active at school by taking up the ‘Daily Mile’ scheme which has all children run, jog or walk a mile every day.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said it takes the health of our children extremely seriously, adding: “The council invests in its residents and provides facilities and amenities to enable families to lead active lives.

“We would encourage all parents to try to make sure their child enjoys a healthy diet, takes part in some activity every day and keeps to a healthy weight.”