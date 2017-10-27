Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council’s youth support services has been praised for helping teenagers across Cheshire East get the support they need.

Cheshire East Council has been ranked third in a list of the best performing councils when it comes to the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

Cheshire East sits only behind Harrow London Borough Council and the Council of the Isles of Scilly in national government statistics, with just 2.20per cent of young people classed as Neets in Cheshire East, compared to a national average of 6pc.

Councillor George Hayes, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for children and families said, the low figures are thanks to the Youth Support Services, which have been working closely with colleges, employers and training providers, to target support for those most in need through early intervention, enabling young people to gain the levels of skills and confidence needed to enter the employment market.

He said: “These new national figures are a great credit to the young people in the borough, who bring so much positive energy to our authority.

“I am also particularly thankful to those officers and partners who aid and promote this success.

“This council’s commitment to give all young people the best start in life together with our drive and ambition will continue to push the economy forward, creating further opportunities both now and for many generations to come.”

Young people must stay in education, employment or training until they are 18.

This means that each council has a responsibility to keep Neet levels low by the provision of youth support programmes.