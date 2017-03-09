Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chef wielded a foot-long knife after customers complained about his food, a court heard.

Marco Antonio Sevilla, 37, had been drinking on duty as a chef in the Puss in Boots pub in Macclesfield and lost his temper when customers complained.

When manager Debbie Threlfall confronted him, Sevilla, who’d drunk eight bottles of beer, flew into a rage, becoming abusive and demanding his wages, the hearing was told.

Chester Crown Court heard that Mrs Threlfall refused and asked him to leave when Sevilla picked up a kitchen knife and started waving it around close to her – continuing to demand money.

He slammed the knife down, causing it to break before stumbling into the bar to continue his outburst in front of customers. When one customer, Wayne Lomas, stepped in, he was attacked by Sevilla who pushed his face –knocking him backwards, the court heard.

Sevilla, who was already in prison for other offences, was jailed for six months.

Prosecutor Michael Whitty said: “The defendant said anyone with a problem with the food could talk to him. He took hold of a large kitchen knife, which was up to a foot long, and started waving it around in front of his own face. The kitchen is only about 20ft so Mrs Threlfall was concerned what could happen.”

Mr Whitty said that Sevilla then went into the pub, adding: “Wayne Lomas asked him to calm down and not to swear in front of his son. He asked Mr Lomas to go outside, said he looked like a healthy man but would not look healthy for long. He pushed his face with his forefinger and using his whole palm shoved his face, knocking him backwards.”

Sevilla, of Upper Brook Street, Manchester, pleaded guilty to affray and assault at an earlier hearing.

Myles Wilson, defending, said: “He’s suffered trauma in his past but must take responsibility.

“He had been working there for some time but then his partner started working there too. It was her first night and colleagues were teasing him.

“There’s another side to his character. He’s a graduate and references say he’s intelligent and caring. It’s a tragedy he’s here.”

Judge Nicholas Woodward said: “These are very serious matters. While I accept you have positive sides to your character, you have a long history of violent offences and committed these offences while on bail.”