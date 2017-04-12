Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity workers have spoken of their anguish after thieves smashed into the store leaving their shop £13,000 out of pocket.

Raiders broke in to the British Heart Foundation on Mill Street – the third break-in since last summer.

In the latest incident, the burglars smashed open the back door and covered the security camera in the office before breaking into the safe using saws and screwdrivers.

They stole three Gucci watches, a Rolex, cash, silver and gold rings and other jewellery worth at least £3,000 – all items donated to raise money for the charity. They then ransacked the office.

It also cost around £10,000 to repair the damage.

It follows a burglary in September when thieves broke in through the roof. And in June burglars caused £4,000 of damage and stole cash, stamps, jewellery and electrical goods.

Shop workers say they have been scared to go into work since the incidents.

The manager, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s disgusting. We’ve had to install new security but we should be spending this money on fixing hearts and research.

“Bereaved families donate these items for us to get the best money we can for the charity.”

Julie Renshaw, the charity’s area manager, said: “The recent break in at our shop has been really disheartening for the team, especially as we also suffered two burglaries last year.

The latest burglary has caused a huge amount of damage to the shop, costing thousands of pounds to repair, money which should be used to fight coronary heart disease – the UK’s single biggest killer.

“We are working with police on their investigation and increased security measures to prevent this happening again.

“On behalf of everyone at the shop, I’d like to thank the Macclesfield community for all their support over the past few weeks.

“We have had a lot of people coming in since the break-in to donate or ask about volunteering which is really appreciated.

“It’s only because of our generous supporters that we are able to continue trading and funding life saving heart research.”

Cheshire Police is investigating the offence, which took place between 5pm on Tuesday, March 21 and 8am on Wednesday, March 22.

Investigating Officer PC Neil Cooke said: “It’s sad to see that the offenders in these cases have stooped so low as to rob a charity shop, and is distressing to know that this has happened on more than one occasion.

“British Heart Foundation is one of the UKs leading charities in the fight against coronary diseases. Their work touches on the lives of thousands of people, including many residents in the local community, which is what makes these incidents so despicable.

“I urge anyone with any information into either of the incidents to contact the team here at Macclesfield so that those responsible can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.