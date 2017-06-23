Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The team at the Rossendale Trust are appealing to supporters and service users to help them win a £25,000 grant.

As part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, the Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing three million pounds to 300 charities across the country, and the Rossendale Trust in Sutton is one of those selected.

The money would go to its WorkTaste scheme which helps individuals with gives work experience to people with a learning disability.

Each of the nominated charities will receive a grant, but the public vote will determine how much they receive, ranging from £4,000 to £25,000. Voting opened this week and residents have until Monday, July 31 to vote.

Sue Heaven, head of fundraising at the trust, said: “A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work.

“I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for Rossendale. Please remember that every single vote counts.”

To vote for the Rossendale Trust to win up to £25,000, visit mcf.org.uk/vote .