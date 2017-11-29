Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity is asking shoppers to consider families less fortunate than themselves when buying Christmas presents this year.

The Christmas Toy Appeal, run by the Community Voluntary Service (CVS) Cheshire East, aims to provide toys and gifts to families who are facing an extra hard time this year, and is asking residents to donate a toy to the appeal.

Last year more than 3,000 toys were collected and distributed across the borough and organisers are appealing for shoppers to help them once again.

Andy Luisis, from CVS, said: “The appeal is run in aid of Cheshire East children and families that face difficult circumstances this winter and otherwise may not have the magical and joyful experience all children should have on Christmas morning.

“Last year communities really came together and we received approximately 3,000 donations.

“The appeal was able to support 45 local charities, non-profits and community groups to provide festive cheer to the deserving families and children they care for directly.”

The charity is appealing for gift donations for children aged up to 16 to be made before Tuesday, December 12.

Andy added: “When you’re Christmas shopping this year please consider picking a little something up for our appeal and help us make 2017 the biggest year yet!”

Last year children at Barnardo’s Cheshire Domestic Abuse Service, Macclesfield Cradle Concern and Broken Cross Children’s Centre were among some of the Macclesfield groups to benefit.

This year MAC Macclesfield Multi Activity Centre has volunteered as a donation point for toys and staff at Elior UK, based on Catherine Street in Macclesfield, have once again pledged their support to the fantastic appeal.

Andy Grant, HR business partner, said: “Last year’s donations at Elior UK truly exceeded our expectations so we can’t wait to make a difference again and bring some festive cheer to children who might otherwise have nothing.

“We are off to a great start and hope to exceed the 341 toys collected in 2016.”

Businesses wishing to support the campaign should call Andrew on 01270 763 100 or email andrew.luisis@cvsce.org.uk.

For more information go to www.cvsce.org.uk .