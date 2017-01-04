Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chaotic scenes erupted at a forest beauty spot when bank holiday walkers argued over bad parking.

Cheshire East Council banned parking on roads around Macclesfield Forest after residents complained about obstructions along the narrow lanes.

But residents have complained again after drivers heading to the beauty spot over the festive period ignored the parking restrictions, causing bumper to bumper traffic and blocking roads.

Dom Farley, who snapped pictures of illegal parking on bank holiday Monday, said: “It was chaos. The roads were completely grid-locked as people abandoned their cars. People were arguing when others wouldn’t give way.

“It felt like the chaos we see on Black Friday on TV.

“There’s no way a fire engine or ambulance would ever get through in an emergency. It’s really dangerous. Imagine if a fire happened in the forest.

“I feel the problem is the signs aren’t clear once you’re past Langley. They need to be put in the line of traffic like a speed sign.

“Maybe people wouldn’t ignore them or maybe it’s because everyone knows the council was shut and don’t bother during bank holidays.

“It’s getting out of hand and will only be properly addressed if there is a fire or critical emergency.”

The hotspots are near the Leather Smithy pub and on the road alongside Ridgegate Reservoir.

PC Lesley Long, who works in the area around the forest, said police received complaints but there were no officers available to attend and fine drivers.

She said: “It’s a nightmare.

“It’s an ongoing problem and hasn’t improved at all after the new parking restrictions.

“People just ignore them. As soon as they park there they are committing an offence and we can fine people immediately.

“When we go up there and target vehicles we are not very popular.

“We want people to enjoy the forest but we need to get the message across to people to park properly. It’s dangerous for other road users and residents.”

A meeting of the council, police and other partners with an interest in the forest will take place soon to discuss the issue.

The Express has contacted the council for comment.