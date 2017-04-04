Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebrity guest will perform at a fundraiser to help send a dad with cancer to Disneyland with his children.

An appeal is underway to raise at least £5,500 to send Joel Green, 32, and children Travis and Poppy to Euro Disney Paris.

Joel, of Barracks Square, Macclesfield, has been diagnosed with colon cancer which spread to his lungs and liver.

Joel’s daughter Poppy lives in Buxton with her mum and Travis lives in Macclesfield with his mum, Maxie Remblance, 28, who has set up the appeal to fund a family trip.

Maxie, who is now separated from Joel, has organised a live music family fundraiser, which includes the special appearance of a celebrity guest.

She said: “We have a celebrity guest turning up and I think it will be a nice surprise for everyone. There will be other local bands and lots of family entertainment.”

The event will be held at the Porters Pub, on Roe Street, which is run by Maxie’s aunt and uncle Jane and John Hitchener.

Maxie said: “It would be a dream come true for Joel to take his children to Euro Disney.”

The event is on Good Friday, April 14, from 2pm until the pub closes. Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maxie-remblance to donate or see the appeal on Facebook.