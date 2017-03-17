Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wedding cake designer has become the latest member of her super-talented family to win a plaudit for her creativity.

Laura Marten, 29, of Crompton Road, has been named Wedding Cake Supplier of the Year by bridal website, Bridebook.

It’s another celebration for the Marten family after Laura’s sister Helen was named winner of the Turner Prize last year.

Laura, who runs her own wedding cake business Yolk, said: “It was a real surprise – I didn’t expect it. I am so passionate about creating something special for a couple’s big day, so it’s great to get positive feedback.”

Laura says she owes a lot to her family and friends, especially her parents who ‘didn’t bat an eyelid’ after she told them she was leaving her full-time job to start a cake business.

Former King’s pupil Laura started the business in London three years ago but has relocated back to Macclesfield.

She said: “London can be such hard work and, after nine years, it was definitely time for a change of scenery.

“The move has also proved to be great for business as well. I have met some wonderful suppliers and had the chance to work with amazing florists, wedding planners, as well as working in stunning venues and with beautiful bridal boutiques.”

Laura started off hosting supper clubs in London, but decided to focus on wedding cakes after she discovered it allowed her to be more creative and develop a unique style. She said: “I much preferred spending an hour or so making a cake, and taking the time to decorate it beautifully. From this, Yolk was born.

“I love the whole wedding cake process, from the first email, to meeting the couple for a tasting, then designing and putting together their dream wedding cake.”

Laura’s favourite design is one she was asked to make in celebration of The Body Shop’s 40th birthday.

She said: “They wanted a real show-stopper, something really fun and colourful, which also incorporated lots of their products and branding.

“The final design was jam-packed with berries and flowers, and lots of Body Shop products.”

Laura, who started the business in 2014 after leaving university, added: “Yolk has continued to grow each year, and I have learned a lot along the way, so I am looking forward to this year and to making lots more wedding cakes for happy couples!”

For information go to cakesbyyolk.com or on Instagram at @cakesby_yolk.