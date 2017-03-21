Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A block of flats plagued by crime and antisocial behaviour could get CCTV to combat the problem and evict bad tenants.

Social landlord Plus Dane Housing is determined to overcome the issues at The Clocktower on West Park Drive, Macclesfield.

It says antisocial behaviour (ASB) has reached ‘intense levels’ but it has been unable to evict tenants because it cannot prove allegations.

Plus Dane estimates it and Cheshire Police spend tens of thousands of pounds a year dealing with the problems.

Now the firm has submitted plans to install 13 CCTV cameras inside and outside the building.

Andrea Howarth, director of housing at Plus Dane Housing said: “We have been working closely with residents and the police over the last couple of years at the Clock Tower on a number of measures to reduce anti-social behaviour and it is pleasing that these have significantly improved matters.

“We felt that the addition of CCTV would act as a further deterrent to prevent tenants and residents from experiencing anti-social behaviour and as our tenants were supportive of this action we were happy to progress and seek planning approval.”

In planning documents submitted to Cheshire East Council, Plus Dane said the

types of antisocial behaviour have ranged from low levels of noise nuisance through to drug warrants and serious domestic violence cases.

It reads: “There have been very few possession cases due to an inability to provide a sound evidence base and counter allegations between tenants.

“In order to support the scheme turnaround and promote a sustainable community the installation of CCTV is being pursued.

“This would allow legal action to be taken where necessary while reassuring residents that we will monitor and take action against perpetrators.

“It is also believed the installation will support the allocation process and enhance the reputation of the scheme.

“This proposal is also being supported by local police who have been lobbying for its installation after continuous reports of criminal activity at the scheme.”

The Clocktower is a Grade II listed building which was once part of Macclesfield Hospital.

It was converted by Plus Dane Housing into 36 separate flats six years ago.