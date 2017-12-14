Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an off-licence in Macclesfield have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Two men entered Bargain Booze on Chester Road, Macclesfield on Monday, November 20 before one of them brandished a kitchen knife and threatened staff into handing over money.

Both men left with a quantity of cash and went off in the direction of the Regency Mill roundabout.

The man with the knife is described as white, of medium build and 6ft in height. He was wearing a dark coloured duffle coat with a furry hood, a red bobble hat tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white soles and an orange and red bandana covering his nose and mouth.

The other man is described as wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

Detective Sergeant Simon Mills, of Macclesfield Response Team, said: “While it is difficult to see the suspect’s face from the image, the clothing he is wearing is extremely distinctive and I would urge anyone who may have seen the man around the time the offence took place to come and speak to us.

“Any information would greatly help us in identifying and locating these offenders as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 834 of November 20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The robbery happened at around 8.20pm on Monday, November 20.