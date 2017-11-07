An air ambulance and other emergency crews rushed to South Park this morning after reports someone fell down the stairs in a nearby house.
A helicopter, two Rapid Response Vehicles, an ambulance and fire engine attended an address on Maple Avenue, Macclesfield next to the park at around 7.15am.
Firefighters used bolt cutters on a chained gate to help paramedics take a casualty to the air ambulance.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.16am to a property on Maple Avenue and a patient was taken by air ambulance to Stoke City Hospital.
“There were a number resources in attendance, two Rapid Response Vehicles, an ambulance and the air ambulance.”