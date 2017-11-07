Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance and other emergency crews rushed to South Park this morning after reports someone fell down the stairs in a nearby house.

A helicopter, two Rapid Response Vehicles, an ambulance and fire engine attended an address on Maple Avenue, Macclesfield next to the park at around 7.15am.

Firefighters used bolt cutters on a chained gate to help paramedics take a casualty to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.16am to a property on Maple Avenue and a patient was taken by air ambulance to Stoke City Hospital.

“There were a number resources in attendance, two Rapid Response Vehicles, an ambulance and the air ambulance.”