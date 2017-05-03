Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage cartoonist has designed special greetings cards commemorating Macclesfield Town FC’s trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy.

Christian Beeston, 13, penned a card mimicking the front page of the Macclesfield Express for the big match on May 21.

Another witty card, aimed at husbands and wives, talks of Silkmen supporters swapping their loved ones for a football.

These are among 18 of Christian’s designs paying homage to his home town.

Others feature local landmarks such as Tegg’s Nose, Shuttlingsloe and White Nancy, as well as famous buildings such as the Heritage Centre and the Arighi Bianchi shop off the Silk Road.

Macclesfield Rugby Club gets a nod from the artistic teenager and there is a card featuring Tour of Britain cyclists on the Cat and Fiddle.

The card venture has been a massive success. Christian, a student at King’s School who lives on Penrith Avenue in Macclesfield, has sold more than 600 cards through local shops.

He has also sold 80 mugs and 130 coasters featuring his designs selling them at Arighi Bianchi, No Place Like Home, cafes Tegg’s Tea Room, Cherry Blossom and Jack Stevens, the Heritage Centre, Macclesfield Tourist Information Office and Peak Cycle Sport. The idea for a card celebrating the Silkmen’s cup success came from Paul Bianchi, chairman of the Arighi Bianchi and a life long Macclesfield Town FC supporter.

He said: “Christian is totally original, a fantastic talent and a wonderful flag bearer for the town and we are delighted to be selling his work.”

Last year Christian’s skill was recognised when he was named National Young Cartoonist of the Year.

Christian, however, was quick to credit his mum, Lotte: “I’m the designer but mum is the businesswoman; she’s the one who is going round the shops. I do what I am told.“I’ve always wanted to be an architect but you never know if this business really takes off where it might lead.

“You could even repeat the idea in other towns.”

Mum Lotte said: “Christian always has a pen and paper to hand and loves drawing.

“I remember when he was just three-years-old he produced a picture of a giraffe that was just remarkable.

“His new work isn’t hard to sell; I started with friends who were retailers and the word just gets around.”