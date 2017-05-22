Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Care home residents were taken to hospital after a light fitting is believed to have begun emitting smoke.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Park Care Home just before 9.30pm last night (Sunday, May 21).

The fire service confirmed that residents were evacuated from the building, which is on Moss Lane in Macclesfield.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews from Macclesfield and Poynton attended the scene.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said they were alerted around 9.25pm and a small number of residents were taken to Macclesfield Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

Four ambulances were sent to the home.

A statement from the fire service said: “Firefighters were called to slight smoke logging in a building in Macclesfield which is believed to have been caused by a smoking light fitting.

“All persons were evacuated from the premises and accounted for, and the crew used a thermal imaging camera to check the area.”