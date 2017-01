Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Care home residents were evacuated after a microwave fire.

Firefighters were called out to Woodlands care home on Middlewood Road in Poynton in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 18).

They had to deal with smoke in the building after food in a microwave caught fire.

Eight people were evacuated as a precaution and one needed treatment for smoke inhalation from paramedics.

The incident was around 12.30am.