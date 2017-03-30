Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been given a clean bill of health after failings were identified at a previous inspection.

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) at Rowans Care Centre in Macclesfield in October 2015 found problems including medicines not being properly stored and managed, and people not getting the help they needed to have a drink until late in the day.

The inspector said management failings put ‘residents at risk’. It failed to meet three of the five standards of quality and safety set out by the CQC.

The home was told to take immediate action and a plan was put in place.

Now the team at the home, run by Canterbury Care, are celerating after their latest CQC inspectcion – the first since the damning report in 2015 – rated the centre ‘Good’ in all areas. The report said that all the problems identified in the earlier inspection had been addressed.

It stated: “We found that the service provided good care and support to people, enabling them to live fulfilling and meaningful lives.

“People that were able to talk to us said they were happy in the home and with the people they lived with. The interactions we observed between people and staff were positive.

“People told us they felt safe living at the home, staff were kind and compassionate and the care they received was good.

“The staff members we spoke to showed that they had a good understanding of the people they were supporting and they were able to meet their various needs.

“They told us that they enjoyed working at the home and had positive relationships with the people living there.”

The inspection took place on February 10, 2016 and was unannounced.

Katherine Turner, home manager at Rowans Care Centre, said: “Our number one priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are delighted with the CQC’s findings. A lot of hard work has gone into the transformation of the home, and we have a very loving and caring team here at Rowans Care Centre.

“We won’t be resting on our laurels, though. We have plenty of hard work ahead and we will continue to provide our residents with a first class standard of care, which will hopefully lead to even more positive inspections in the future.”

Located on Merriden Road, Rowans Care Centre provides nursing and personal care for up to 36 elderly residents.

The CQC judges a care home and its staff on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.