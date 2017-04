Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A card shop has its eyes on an empty unit on the high street.

The Card Factory has applied for planning consent to install signage on the front of the old Toymaster shop at 15 Mill Street.

The firm, which sells greetings cards and party products, has a branch in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre nearby.

The Express had not heard back from the company before going to press.

Views on the application can be emailed to planning@cheshireeast.gov.uk by Friday, April 7.